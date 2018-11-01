Mike Myers Says ‘Austin Powers 4’ is “Looking Good”

A fourth installment to the Austin Powers franchise may be closer than anyone though.

Mike Myers, the writer and star of the trilogy which released its last film in 2002, has opened up in promotion of his role in Bohemian Rhapsody. While he has reprised the role of Dr. Evil, the fumbling villain of the franchise, for Saturday Night Live skits, nothing more has surfaced from the franchise in more than 15 years. Still, Myers seems to be planning for another outing with the British spy parody.

“I’ve had three kids under the age of seven,” Myers told Access. “They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay’s been super crazy. He is doing a fantastic movie right now that he’s working on right now. It’s looking good, so we’ll see.”

While the movie may not come together until Myers and director Jay Roach have time to collaborate on it creatively, the characters may pop up elsewhere in the mean time. “You’re gonna see Dr. Evil soon somewhere in the culture,” Myers said.

The first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in May of 1997. It was followed by Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in June of 1999, with Austin Powers in Goldmember rounding out the trilogy in July of 2002. The films garnered $53 million, $206 million, and $213 million at the worldwide box office, respectively.

Since the Austin Powers franchise has been dormant, Myers has had some hits and misses with other titles like Shrek and The Love Guru. For the most part, Myers has been quiet in recent years, though he did appear on The Gong Show and in Terminal ahead of Bohemian Rhapsody.

There is no expected release date or official announcement regarding a fourth Austin Powers movie, at this time.