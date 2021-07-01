Austin Powers: All Three Movies Are Now on Netflix

✖

It's July 1st, and that means new content for your streaming platform of choice. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you're in luck, because there's a variety of classic movies and fan favorites coming to the service along with several Netflix Originals. The list is pretty substantial, and if you happen to be a fan of the Austin Powers franchise, you're going to love that all three films are now available to binge to your heart's content. That includes the original film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, its sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and the Beyonce Knowles starring Austin Powers in Goldmember. If you've been looking for an excuse to binge the franchise, you now have it, and who knows, maybe a renewed surge in popularity will finally get us a fourth movie.

The original Austin Powers didn't crush at the box office in 1997 but still made well above its $16 million dollar budget with a total box office of $53 million. It became a phenomenon though shortly after thanks to Mike Myers' performance and all of its quotable lines and in 1999 The Spy Who Shagged me increased the budget to $33 million and pulled in a major $206 million at the box office.

In 2002 the third film, Goldmember, would increase the budget again ($63 million) but would go on to pull in the highest total for the franchise yet with $296 million worldwide. A fourth film has been talked about by fans ever since, but nothing has ever been made official.

It won't be the only fan-favorite film joining the service today either, as films like Boogie Nights, Air Force One, Charlie's Angels, The Karate Kid, Kung Fu Panda, Love Actually, and more are also now available.

Here's everything hitting on July 1st, and you can check out everything coming to Netflix throughout the month right here.

July 1

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.

Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰

Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."

Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM 🇯🇵

After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.

Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪

Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Will you be rewatching Austin Powers? Let us know in the comments!