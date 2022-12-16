Avatar 2 Producer Reveals Stunning Look at New Location for the Sequel

✖

After over a decade away from movie screens, the Avatar franchise is set to make a pretty major impact in the coming years, with four new sequels in the works. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the films have been delayed until at least 2022, but that hasn't stopped new looks at the film from trickling in. The latest comes from franchise producer Jon Landau, who shared a piece of concept art from concept artist Jonathan Bach on his Instagram account. In the caption, Landau confirms that the concept art showcases Metkayina village, one of the new nautical-themed locales that fans will become familiar with in the Avatar sequels.

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

"The Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say that he’s just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That’s because of experience. That’s also because he’s done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He’s invented that way of filming. There’s a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him. He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn’t feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there’s a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there’s another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be within that bunker is Jim Cameron. He’s very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I’m so excited for Avatar."

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. It will be followed by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.