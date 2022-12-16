New Avatar 2 Images Released
Avatar: The Way of Water's teaser trailer has been released, and along with it we've got a gallery of new still images from the film, courtesy of 20th Century Studios. The Avatar 2 trailer showed off the signature game-changing visuals that director James Cameron has been developing ever since Avatar hit theaters all the way back in 2009. Naturally, these new HD stills from the film only go that much further in highlighting just what kind of photo-real achievement Cameron and his VFX teams have been working so hard on, all this time. The ease with which our eyes buy these incredibly complex visuals is almost scary...
See what we mean in the gallery of new Avatar 2 images, below!
Avatar: The Way of Water will be in theaters on December 16, 2022.
Jake Sulai (Sam Worthington)
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. ©2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Jake (Sam Worthington) & Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)
(L-R): Neytiri and Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)
Neytiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Spider (Jack Champion) & Kiri
(L-R): Spider and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) & Kiri
(L-R): Lo'ak and Kiri in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Ronal (Kate Winslet)
Ronal in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR 2. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Ronal (Kate Winslet), Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) & Metkayina Clan
(L-R): Ronal, Tonowari, and the Metkayina clan in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Lo'ak and a Tulkun
(L-R): Lo'ak and a tulkun in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.