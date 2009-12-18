Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Kate Winslet's Free Diving Skills

✖

Back in August Oscar winner Kate Winslet opened up about her time in the upcoming Avatar sequels, which reunites her with her Titanic director James Cameron. Revealing that she plays "a water person" in the sequels, Winslet was afraid she revealed too much, though quickly boasted about her ability to free dive and hold her breath thanks to working on the films. Avatar producer Jon Landau saw that interview and decided to reveal a first look at Winslet's character and showing off her free diving in action in a new set photo as you can see below! Winslet previously shot her portions of the sequel almost two years ago though so even though this photo is new to the world it's not brand new from the set.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff," Winslet told The Hollywood Reporter. "Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person."

Winslet also spoke about her time working with James Cameron again adding: “It was so wonderful to work with Jim again. Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time.”

Cameron himself previously confirmed that the water ecosystems of Pandora will be a major focus of the films, making a note of it as early as 2010. Landau pulled back the curtain in a recent interview about the overall plot of the sequel, telling RNZ: "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

The Avatar sequels, like so many other movies, were delayed by Walt Disney Studios back in July following a series of release schedule reshuffling by the studio. The still untitled second film was originally slated to debut on December 17, 2021 but is now set to arrive on December 16, 2022, all the other films have shifted back one year as well, though it's still unconfirmed if Avatar 4 or 5 will happen as James Cameron has said previously.