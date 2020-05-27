Avatar 2 Producer Teases Plot Details for Long Awaited Sequel

✖

It has been over a decade since James Cameron's Avatar was released and became the highest grossing film of all time (at least until a little movie called Avengers: Endgame debuted). In the years since Cameron has further developed the world of Avatar and the filmmaking techniques he needs to bring it back to the big screen with sequels. Even with all those years of development and plenty of months of production in the books, we still don't know all that much about the plot of the sequels. Luckily producer Jon Landau has opened up about the movies in a new interview, offering some interesting details about the 2021 sequel.

"This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," Landau told RNZ. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives."

The news that the sequel will focus on the family on the children of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri (young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss will fill the roles for the movie) isn't a revelation itself, but that they must abandon their home and explore the other regions of Pandora is major insight into the plot of the sequel. Cameron had also previously confirmed that the water ecosystems of Pandora would be a major focus of the films, making a note of it as early as 2010.

Landau further elaborated on their intentions with the Avatar franchise, namedropping another famous New Zealand as what they're aiming for with the new movies.

"I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that's what we're looking forward to doing."

Production on the Avatar sequels was previously shut down due to the spread of the COVID019 coronavirus, but cameras will resume rolling on the movies very soon.

Avatar 2 will also see the return of even more cast members from the 2009 original include Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

