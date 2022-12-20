Avatar 2 Star Thought the Movie Already Came Out and Bombed

Avatar: The Way of Water arrived in theaters this past weekend, finally providing a sequel to one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The James Cameron-helmed film has already been taking quite a bite out of the box office — but apparently, one member of the film's ensemble cast had a different outlook on the film until very recently. During a recent appearance on The View, General Frances Ardmore actress Edie Falco spoke about working on the film. As she revealed, the four-year gap between when she filmed her scenes and when The Way of Water was ultimately released led her to believe the movie had already been released — and flopped.

"I saw the first one when it was out," Falco explained. "The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I've been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and it didn't do very well because I didn't hear anything about it.' It happens! Someone recently said, 'Avatar is coming out,' and I said, 'Oh, it hasn't come out yet?' I will never work again because I said that."

What is Avatar 2 about?

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," Cameron previously shared with Total Film about The Way of Water. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

