Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed

Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.

According to the report, Disney's estimates put Avatar: The Way of Water's first three offshore days at 83% above the first Avatar, 69% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, 59% over Jurassic World Dominion, and 39% behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. The top ten markets through Friday were China ($23.5 million), Korea ($9.8 million), France ($9.5 million), Germany ($8.5 million), India ($5.9 million), Mexico ($5.9 million), Australia ($5.4 million), UK ($4.5 million), Italy ($4.5 million) and Brazil ($3.7 million).

"While this start is not where it was originally estimated, in general, there have been encouraging holds and positive audience reaction which bodes well for legs in the coming weeks," Deadline writes.

What Is Avatar: The Way of the Water's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel's Rotten Tomatoes score has been dropping, and it is currently up on the site with a 77% critics score and 93% audience score. In fact, it has a lower score than another film that hit theaters this weekend, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is currently on the site with a 97% and 98%. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley gave the sequel a 5 out of 5 and called it a "miraculous cinematic spectacle."

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.