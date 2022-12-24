Avatar 2 Writers Tease the Mystery of Sigourney Weaver's "Na'vi Jesus"

20th Century Studio has finally released the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water is a big hit with critics and fans alike, with the project making a splash at the box office. James Cameron returns to direct the certified fresh sequel and he knocks his previous film out of the park. The Way of Water officially made almost half a billion dollars during its opening weekend and is expected to come close to is successor. The film brings back the original class including Sigourney Weaver, whose character perishes in the first film, and her character shares some similarities to Jesus. During a recent interview with Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have broken their silence on the mystery of Weaver's new character.

"I don't think we ever spoke about her specifically as a Na'vi Jesus" Sivar continued by saying. "But it's a mystery," she says. "We can't really talk about it."

"We set up these questions," Jaffa revealed. "We want people talking and thinking about these things. There definitely is that feeling that Kiri is undeniably, deeply connected to Eywa in the way that Grace was," Silver added.

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

