Avatar Producer Offers Conflicting Response to Na'vi Coming to Earth in Future Film

Just earlier this month, Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau teased that, by the time we get to Avatar 5, the Na'vi were set to visit Earth, though in a separate interview, he now says the entire franchise will take place on Pandora. The topic came up when Landau expressed that James Cameron had written 1,500 pages of story for the rest of the narrative and upcoming sequels, which were then broken down into live-action installments. This makes it unclear if Landau's original comments were theoretical ideas for the series or if those ideas became more concrete further into the development of those sequels.

"Jim went off and he wrote 1,500 pages of story notes, having tossed around ideas like, 'Do we stay on Pandora? Do we go somewhere else?'" Landau shared with Entertainment Weekly. "And [he] made the decision to keep all the stories on Pandora, because we realized that we could spend our whole lives traveling Earth, and not see all the wonders it holds or not meet all the diverse cultures that exist here. We want to do that same thing with the sequels, so set all the movies on Pandora."

Landau's previous comments specified that, by the time Avatar 5 rolled around, an integral component of Neytiri's journey would be learning more about humans and the culture of Earth, given that she was mostly familiar with the sinister tactics of the RDA corporation. How drastically those plans may have since changed is yet to be seen.

"Well, it's funny," Landau revealed to io9. "I wasn't going to talk about it, but I've now subsequently heard that [director] Jim [Cameron] has talked about it a little bit. In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people's eyes, open Neytiri's eyes, to what exists on Earth."

He added, "Earth is not just represented by the RDA. Just like you're defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na'vi are good. And that's the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Avatar franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water is out now in theaters.

Would you like to see the Na'vi go to Earth? Let us know in the comments!