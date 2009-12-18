Avatar Re-Release Includes Surprise Post-Credits Footage of The Way of Water

Avatar returns to theaters with an exclusive post-credits sneak peek at James Cameron's coming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, according to first reactions on social media. The remastered Avatar re-release — which hits U.S. theaters for a two-week engagement on September 23, ahead of the December 16 opening of Avatar 2 — features "never-before-seen" footage in addition to an upgrade in 4K High Dynamic Range. According to one report from a moviegoer who attended the September 21 re-release in France: "We are treated to a breathtaking scene [of] the marine life of Pandora."

"The post credit scene was gorgeous," one moviegoer tweeted of the surprise footage. Wrote another: "Just saw the re-release of Avatar and I'm glad I stayed [because] I saw some scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water and it was soooo goood. I can't wait for December!"

"Just saw the re-release of Avatar and I'm glad I stayed because I saw some scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water and it was soooo goood. I can't wait for December!"

"I didn't expect to see a preview of the second film in a post-credits scene," reads one tweet translated from French, calling the after-credits preview "grandiose."

"I didn't expect to see a preview of the second film in a post-credits scene," reads one tweet translated from French, calling the after-credits preview "grandiose."

Watch the trailer for the Avatar re-release below.

"Ever since I was a kid going to the movies, there was nothing like the cinema experience. When we made Avatar, we set out to push the limits of that experience," Cameron says of his original 2009 blockbuster, the most successful film of all time, in a new video. "And now the movie has been remastered in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range and 9.1 sound, and it's returning to theaters on September 23rd for a limited time. See Avatar the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen."

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. Written, directed, and produced by James Cameron, Avatar was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

Disney describes Avatar 2: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water opens only in theaters on December 14 internationally and December 16 in the U.S.