Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office

James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.

According to Deadline, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned an estimated $1.538 billion internationally through Sunday. While the Avatar sequel has overtaken Titanic internationally, the Oscar-winning film is still number three at the worldwide box office. It's also important to note that the beloved 1997 film is returning to theaters next week for its 25th anniversary, so the race between Cameron's films could continue. While Avatar: The Way of Water has reached another milestone, this weekend was the first since it was released that it wasn't number one at the box office. The movie was finally taken down by M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. The Avatar sequel is also gearing up to have even more competition at the box office as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania nears its release.

How Many Oscar Nominations Did Avatar: The Way of the Water Get?

Cameron's latest film was recently nominated for four Academy Awards. Avatar: The Way of the Water is up for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Production Design. The first Avatar film earned nine nominations back in 2010 and took home the prizes for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction. For Best Picture this year, The Way of the Water is going up against Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All of at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. For Visual Effects, the new Avatar is going up against All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is still playing in theaters.



