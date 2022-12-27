Avatar: The Way of Water Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Filming Featurette

Avatar: The Way of Water just showed off some behind-the-scenes filming details in a brand new featurette. In a fact that should surprise no one, James Cameron employed state of the art techniques to bring his Avatar sequel to life. However, some people might not know that the movie ended up using The Volume platform to realize certain scenes. Famously, The Mandalorian brought that technology to the forefront. Disney has begun using the ILM LED soundscape on a number of projects. However, among fans, it's become apparent that the best movies and TV to make use of the technology actually understand its best practices rather than just using it because its there. In Avatar: The Way of Water, the director is operating at the bleeding edge with respect to all these effects, not just The Volume platform. Check out some of the behind-the-scenes action down below!

"There are different ways to make films that have CG characters," Cameron began. "What we're interested in with performance capture, is the totality of the performance. Physical, emotional, facial, the eyes, everything. The actor creates the emotion, the actor creates the moment. Our job is to preserve everything the actor did in their CG character."

What Was the Most Enjoyable Part of Making This Movie?

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with Kate Winslet to talk about making Titanic and how that really allowed her to pursue her goals. It feels like The Way of Water had a similar affect on her.

"He just asked me and I think I admired the first Avatar. Loved it so much in the same way that we all did. And you know, Jim is an incredible writer of strong female roles and he was one of the first to be really doing that," Winslet said. "And when he described Ronal to me and said that she was the female, sort of goddess warrior leader of the water tribe, I just thought, I mean, to me, that's proper sort of music to my ears. So, the idea of playing someone like that who was a leader in that way, the water element was very important to me. I love water. It's a big part of my life, always has been, and to work with Jim and the other cast, I was just very excited."

