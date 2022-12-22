Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Crosses $600 Million Globally

Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres last week, and it's no surprise that the movie is doing well at the box office considering its predecessor has spent most of the last 13 years as the top-grossing film of all time. While it's unclear if the sequel will reach the same success as the first film, the movie has already reached some milestones. Earlier this week, the film earned over $550 million worldwide, it had the best Tuesday of the year, and the second-best Wednesday of the year after Top Gun: Maverick, which was only one of two movies this year to pass $1 billion at the box office (the other being Jurassic World Dominion). Now, Avatar 2 has officially made $600 million globally.

According to Deadline, Avatar: The Way of Water earned $609.7 million as of Wednesday, which includes $426.8 million from the international box office. On Tuesday, the James Cameron film added $40.5 million from overseas markets and another $39.5 million on Wednesday. The movie has officially become the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year overseas, passing both Thor: Love and Thunder and The Batman. The top ten overseas markets through Wednesday are China ($70.5 million), France ($37 million), Korea ($32.1 million), India ($26.5 million), Germany ($26.1 million), UK ($21.6 million), Mexico ($19.4 million), Australia ($15.8 million) Italy ($13.8 million) and Brazil ($12.9 million).

What Is Avatar 2 About?

You can read Disney's description of the new film here: "Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet."

What Is Avatar's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters over the weekend, but it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. In fact, the long-awaited sequel's Rotten Tomatoes score has been dropping. Currently, the film is up on the site with a 78% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley gave Avatar: The Way of the Water a 5 out of 5 and called it a "miraculous cinematic spectacle."

Avatar: The Way of the Water is now playing in theaters.