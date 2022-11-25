Avatar: The Way of Water Producer Celebrates Major Movie Milestone

Avatar: The Way of Water's producer is celebrating another major milestone for the sequel. On Twitter, Jon Landau posted a picture of the post finishing team as the movie completed its final mix. James Cameron is a noted perfectionist along with his team, and it makes sense that they would be working right up until the bel. Landau also thanked all of them for their hard work in getting this massive project across the finish line. It's no secret that Disney expects big things from Way of Water. It's the sequel to the biggest film of all time and cost a medium-sized fortune to produce. So, the wait is on.

On the social media platform, Landau wrote, "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film."

Some Edits Are More Important Than Others

Director James Cameron recently shared a story where he explained how an executive tried to get him to shorten the first movie. As you would imagine, that moment didn't exactly go well for the businessman. Check out how he described it down below with GQ.

"I said something I've never said to anybody else in the business," Cameron began. "'I think this movie is going to make all the f-cking money. And when it does, it's going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So I'm not asking you to say something that you don't feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money.'"

He continued, "And that's exactly what I said, in caps, 'ALL THE MONEY,' not some of the money, all the f-cking money. I said, 'You can't come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, "Look what we did together." You won't be able to do that.' At that point, that particular studio executive flipped out and went bug sh-t on me. And I told him to get the f-ck out of my office. And that's where it was left."

