Avatar 2: The Way of Water Trailer Description

James Cameron's Avatar sequel is finally heading to theaters later this year, and we have been waiting a very long time to see what will happen next in the world of Pandora. It was rumored that we would be getting a sneak peek at the sequel during Disney's CinemaCon presentation, and it seems like that was definitely the case. During Disney's CinemaCon panel, the lucky few that were in attendance got a chance to see the first official teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.

The teaser trailer opens with Na'vi running along tree branches on Pandora. More Na'vi ride winged creatures over deep blue waters. Under the water, a Na'vi swims with a giant sea animal. On land, Avatars walk with humans on a construction site. In the jungles of Pandora, Na'vi wielding machine guns appear to be mercenaries – the bad guys. "Wherever we go, this family… is our fortress," Sam Worthington's Jake says. Title card: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

An official title for Avatar 2 has not been revealed by the studio but the film is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar 2 is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

