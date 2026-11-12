Avengers 5 Directors Confirm Biggest Difference Between Doom and Thanos, And Why He’s Scarier

Doctor Doom is arguably the biggest villain in Marvel Comics history, but on screen, that hasn’t really come across. Julian McMahon never really had that operatic menace in the 2000s, and the less said about Toby Kebbell’s take from 2015, the better. Now, however, Doom is being positioned as the big bad to end the current chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with almost no build-up, since his role was originally taken by Kang in the storyline. This makes him a bit different in story terms from Thanos, who was teased at the end of the first Avengers and appeared as a major background puppet-master villain in Guardians of the Galaxy.

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But Doom is different from Thanos in other ways, as Avengers: Doomsday co-director Anthony Russo explains to Empire. “Doom is much more ego-driven than Thanos,” he says. “Thanos believed he was serving a greater good.” Adds brother Joe Russo, “It’s scary because he’s so profoundly damaged.”

Doctor Doom’s Power Level Is Higher Than Previous Villains

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Thanos was nigh-invulnerable, capable of beating the Hulk in a fight, and a smart tactician. The first time he was killed by the Avengers, it was because he let them do it; the second time, they had to deceive him (Stupid impulsive Star-Lord had ruined a previous attempt). Doom, however, “says, ‘Hell answers to me,’ and he’s not kidding,” Joe Russo notes. “He’s a very powerful character with some very dark magic, and he’s not above selling his soul to get what he wants.” We’ve already seen him resurrect Wanda Maximoff from the dead, and she was a high-powered antagonist for Doctor Strange.

If he’s selling his soul, though, one has to ask to whom? Could this be a hint that Mephisto, as played by Sacha Baron Cohen, is back already? And will he bring Riri Williams with him? The recent Wanda reveal suggests we may not know the entire cast yet, especially since almost everyone is apparently acting in front of screens without knowing what the whole script is. As to why he might be selling his soul, “He’s a father who’s a victim of trauma. He has lost a child,” says Joe. Considering that Tony Stark made the team jump through a lot of hoops to keep his own child, and the fact that Robert Downey Jr. plays both Tony and Doom, this may ignite speculation anew that they’re variants of each other.

Kevin Feige is still formally denying it, though, using a recent example: “Is Steve Rogers a Johnny Storm variant?” But he’s not evading the question by asking another question, clarifying, “People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?’ The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom.” Marvel people are certainly not above lying to preserve spoilers, but Feige himself is usually vaguer than that if there’s any mystery. As for Doom’s evil master plan, Downey would like a word: “Whatever you think he may be entertaining, I would ten times it, and you’ll probably be closer to the ballpark.”

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Thanos spawned a whole lot of discourse last time about whether or not he was right in theory, even if wrong in execution. By contrast, it sounds like Doom is in league with literal evil, and will not have much to empathize with. Like Skeletor said earlier this year, he is the villain, and he knows it. On a meta-level, audiences might thank him for simplifying the various Marvel universes to create a soft reboot, but within the storyline, it sounds like we’ll be looking for him to get his at the hands of all our heroes. Despite being played by one of the most likable actors.

Do you think Doom can be the scariest Marvel villain? Make his day in comments below.