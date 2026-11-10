Avengers: Doomsday & Dune Star Florence Pugh Reveals Which Movie to Watch First on Dunesday

December 18 has been circled on many calendars for months Ever since “Barbenheimer” rewrote the rules of success in Hollywood, catapulting two drastically different movies with Barbie and Oppenheimer to box office success, critical acclaim, and eventually Oscar glory. A few different attempts have been made to try again, but the upcoming release of both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three in just over a month seems poised to be the real thing. As a result, it’s created a quandary for film fans: Which movie do I watch first?

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s one person in particular who is perhaps best suited to answer the question, though: Florence Pugh, who is the only actor who will appear in both of these major blockbusters. Speaking in an interview with ELLE, Pugh was asked the question and had a quick answer. “Do Dune first,” Pugh said, before planning the rest of your day. “Go have some lunch, process that, chat about it, dissect it, talk about it, maybe have the night off to talk about it. Following day, do Avengers (Doomsday), or in the evening, do Avengers. I don’t know, just go watch them both. That would be great. And then tell me what you think.”

Play video

Florence Pugh Picks Dune 3 First for Dunesday Viewing

One reason why Pugh perhaps picked Dune: Part Three as the first that fans should watch is because, unlike Avengers: Doomsday, it’s the culminating event of the story. Set to adapt the second book in the Dune saga, Dune: Part Three is being billed as the end of a trilogy, whereas Avengers: Doomsday is very much just the next chapter of the MCU, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to arrive next year and offer yet another tale.

Though the discussion about which movie fans will watch first has become something as we get closer to the release date, one thing that is clear about “Dunesday” is that there may very well already be a winner. It was previously reported that ticket pre-sales for Avengers: Doomsday are outpacing Dune: Part Three by a “3.2x or 4x to 1 ratio,” setting the stage for Marvel’s next blockbuster to win the weekend and come out on top at the box office, at least in the first three days.

The good news for fans who might be worried that Doomsday could overshadow Dune is that the holiday season will offer a long time for both films to be seen by audiences. Though the MCU’s new movie may very well come out on top, Dune: Part Three will still come out fine; it does have all the IMAX screens in the country locked down. Plus, Florence Pugh wants you to see both and talk to her about them.

That said, it is interesting that this year’s “Barbenheimer” has an actor who appears in both movies, though, which could very well propel Pugh’s box office totals to astronomical levels. Even funnier is that yet another “Barbenheimer” has arrived, and one of the movies stars Robert Downey Jr.