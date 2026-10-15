Avengers: Doomsday Star Confirms New Marvel Movie “Shot Different Storylines” That Didn’t Make the Cut

What is going on with Avengers: Doomsday? That’s the question that a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are asking right now. The biggest Marvel movie event ever is still very much a mystery: we don’t fully know what it’s about, and it’s all but certain at this point that we don’t even know the full cast of the film. There have also been multiple examples of Doomsday cast members expressing the fact that they don’t even know what is going on in the film.

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Today, we have confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday is currently a stack of puzzle pieces that still need to be arranged into a coherent theatrical film. And not every piece is going to make it into that final arrangement: Doomsday will leave some significant scenes and sequences on the cutting room floor.

Hayley Atwell has been one of the more underrated MVPs of the MCU, going back to her breakout performance in Captain America: The First Avenger. She’s returning in Avengers: Doomsday, as the film picks up from the ending of Avengers: Endgame, in which Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) breaks the laws of space and time to go back in time to live the blissful life with Peggy he never had.

Avengers: Doomsday Shot Several Story Arcs That Didn’t Make The Final Cut

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Hayley Atwell hopped on The Playlist‘s podcast Bingeworthy to discuss her new MGM+ series, Treasure Island. That interview included a question about what’s going on with the production of Avengers: Doomsday, and Atwell was surprisingly candid about the piecemeal nature of constructing this massive Marvel movie crossover event:

“So [‘Doomsday’] comes out in December, [and] it’s so epic,” Atwell said. “It’s so extraordinary, the level of ambition and scope that they had for it, that I knew that whatever we were trying — and we tried different things, we shot different things, there were different storylines, some picked up, some developed, some dropped away. It really is with the intention of finding the thing that makes the most sense for those characters, but also for what role they play in this part of the world.”

This tracks with what other actors have said about filming Doomsday: getting to know only bits and pieces of the story, while having to film their own scenes and sequences in separate corners of the production. According to Alan Cumming, who plays X-Men’s Nightcrawler: “I did the entire film in isolation,” he told Gold Derby. “Lots of green screen, face replacement. They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time. I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong.”

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Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have also echoed the kind of creative process that Atwell describes. Anthony recently described Doomsday as “a focused, propulsive narrative that has an organizing principle at its center. And everything has to orbit around that. And that’s the creative challenge for Joe and I: figuring out what that orbit is and how it all smashes together.”

We know the “organizing principle” of Avengers: Doomsday is that the Marvel Multiverse is collapsing in on itself, causing the Earths of different Marvel realities (read: movie franchise) to collide. Doom will be trying to form his own custom reality to survive the cataclysm, but how he does it and who helps him (or fights him) are the puzzle pieces floating in that “orbit,” and fans can’t wait to see the final arrangement.

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Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Are you confident in this film? Let us know in the comments!