Avengers: Doomsday’s Runtime Confirmed By Directors (& It’s Not What Some Fans Expected)

Avengers: Doomsday will be, without a doubt, the biggest event in Marvel movie history, not just Marvel Cinematic Universe history. The story of the Marvel Multiverse collapsing will bring the Avengers of the MCU into conflict with the X-Men of the Fox movie universe and maybe other famous Marvel characters we’ve seen onscreen before (looking at you, Spider-Man…).

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With so much still unknown about Avengers: Doomsday‘s story, fans haven’t quite known what to expect in terms of each character’s screen time or the overall runtime of the film. Now we have at least one of those answers, but like everything else with Doomsday, the reveal almost raises bigger questions than it answers.

Avengers: Doomsday‘s Runtime Confirmed

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday, and during a sit-down with Fandango, they let it be known that the runtime for the film will be a “two-and-a-half-hour movie, or so,” according to Anthony Russo.

That statement correlates with previous reports that Avengers: Doomsday‘s runtime is around 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes). That would make it the second-longest MCU film behind Avengers: Endgame, which recently extended its own length via the Encore re-release, which added bonus scenes to the original film. It seems like sufficient time for Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) to make stops in several Marvel movie universes on his quest to rebuild reality in his image.

The Avengers Avengers: Age of Ultron Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Doomsday 2 Hours 23 Minutes 2 Hours 22 Minutes 2 Hours 29 Minutes 3 Hours 1 Minute 2 Hours 46 Minutes (estimate)

At the same time, there have been a lot of MCU fans who were thinking, if not hoping, that Doomsday would be the longest MCU movie yet. Given the scope of the film and the sheer number of characters involved, a runtime that broke the three-hour barrier didn’t seem like a stretch. As always, there will be two schools of thought on this runtime length: some fans will appreciate a movie that doesn’t hit three hours (but comes close-ish); other fans will worry that this somehow indicates that Doomsday is “going to be rushed” or that too many characters will end up underserved, or feel like glorified cameos.

In his longer quote, however, Anthony Russo actually makes that case that Avengers: Doomsday is a “two-and-a-half-hour movie, or so, and you’re sitting through it, and it’s a focused, propulsive narrative that has an organizing principle at its center. And everything has to orbit around that. And that’s the creative challenge for Joe and I: figuring out what that orbit is and how all smashes together.”

Rumors have been circulating that the Russos are still “smashing together” the pieces of Doomsday‘s story in the editing bay, trying to get to a final cut. But Joe Russo teases that this propulsive narrative will be “a very surprising ending. It’s a very surprising movie.”

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Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. How long do you think the movie should be? Let us know in the comments!