Avengers: Doomsday’s Spider-Man Reportedly Won’t Be Tom Holland (But His Replacement Will Delight Marvel Fans)

It looks like there’s a new Spider-Man on the block. Or is it an old Spider-Man? Either way, we won’t be seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man when it comes time to head to theaters to check out Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming massive crossover event taking place in the MCU has already confirmed it will feature Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men; now we’re just waiting to see which Spidey we’re getting. But don’t worry too much about missing out on Holland’s version—he’ll be back in the summer of 2026 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

So, who can we expect to put on the spider suit? According to Daniel Richtman, a notable entertainment insider, it looks like it’ll be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man who will be showing up in Avengers: Doomsday. Last we saw him, Maguire’s Peter Parker was headed back to his universe at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s ending. Doomsday will be his second foray into the MCU.

It Keeps Looking More Likely

Cannot believe I bumped into Tobey Maguire in London yesterday. Such a nice guy pic.twitter.com/QFV5JX1g1s — ℭ𝔲𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔰 ☨ (@Curtis1192) September 7, 2025

Maguire was spotted by a fan in London, where Avengers: Doomsday is being filmed, further fueling the rumors that it will be his Spider-Man that we see webslinging through the insanity that will be this crossover. So between this and the info that Richtman dropped on his Patreon, it seems pretty concrete that this is what’s happening. His name has been floating around this project, and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, for long enough as it is—it just feels bound to happen at this point, especially with all the new evidence.

While it’s still unclear what kind of role, or how large, Maguire’s Spider-Man will be playing in Doomsday, the news is still very exciting—especially for those of us who grew up with his version of our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. His inclusion also ramps up speculation for Avengers: Secret Wars, and what surprises that movie has up its sleeve in relation to characters and big reveals. Can we get our hopes up for another Spider-Man reunion? Regardless, it’s exciting to see Maguire back in the Spider-Suit, especially as Sam Raimi and Mattson Tomlinson have been hinting at a desire to return to the original Spider-Man’s story. Back in 2022, Raimi said to Moviepilot, “I didn’t think it was possible, but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized just like Doctor Strange does, anything is possible now. So I’m completely open to it.”

