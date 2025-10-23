7 Most Powerful MCU Characters Missing From Avengers: Doomsday (But Who Will Probably Appear) 

The upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday already has a stacked cast of characters announced, but there are some glaring omissions. Since beginning way back in 2008, the MCU has introduced many Marvel characters into the continuity, adapting both iconic and lesser-known figures from the pages of Marvel Comics into the franchise. As the Multiverse Saga heads toward its exciting conclusion, the first part of its two-part finale, Avengers: Doomsday, is the next major event in the MCU’s timeline. Along with the many announced members of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast, there are a few characters who seem to be conspicuous in their absence from the Marvel announcements about the movie.

With Doomsday set to tie the many narratives of the Multiverse Saga together, it follows that there are heroes from other Marvel franchises, such as Fox’s X-Men movies, as well as returning characters from previous movies of the MCU. However, some of the franchise’s notably powerful characters have not been announced as returning in Avengers: Doomsday, making it appear as though they will not appear. Many of these characters seem all but certain to make an appearance of some kind, even if they haven’t been officially announced as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast.

7) Daredevil

Daredevil made his official return to the franchise in the MCU TV series Daredevil: Born Again, and while he’s not necessarily the franchise’s most powerful hero, he seems a perfect candidate for a role in Doomsday. Despite the character’s fan-favorite status, Charlie Cox has not been among the actors offically announced for the upcoming Avengers movie. He’s already suprised MCU audiences before, though, as his surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home set a precedent that indicates he may make an unannounced appearance in Doomsday.

6) Spider-Man

There are very few Marvel characters that are as iconic as Spider-Man, but the MCU’s own version of the hero hasn’t been officially announced as part of Avengers: Doomsday‘s cast. Rumors about Tom Holland’s involvement in the movie, or lack thereof, have swirled, and some have even speculated that the movie’s Spider-Man role will actually be filled by either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. Either way, it seems certain that Spider-Man will play at least some part in Doomsday‘s story, regardless of the actor brought in to play the part.

5) Wolverine

Wolverine’s Marvel movie appearances have cemented him as a powerful hero, and his 2024 introduction into the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine renewed fans’ collective investment in Hugh Jackman’s version of the character. Avengers: Doomsday already has several announced cast members reprising their X-Men franchise roles, and while Jackman hasn’t officially been named among them, it seems a certainty that he’ll appear. He’s one of the most formidable fighters in the MCU, and one of the most beloved characters, too, making Wolverine too important to leave out of the upcoming movie.

4) Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel’s most recent appearance teased her assembling the MCU’s Young Avengers, but she has not been a fixture of the MCU’s main timeline since. Actor Iman Vellani is also not among the names of those cast in Avengers: Doomsday, despite Ms Marvel being one of the MCU’s most powerful young heroes. Considering her power levels and her ties to other important Avengers, Ms Marvel would fit logically into Doomsday’s cast, making it seem likely that we’ll see her even if she hasn’t been officially cast.

3) Hulk

It has been confirmed that the Hulk’s MCU return will come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is speculated to explain Mark Ruffalo’s absence from the cast list of Avengers: Doomsday. As one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes and one of the franchise’s few surviving founding Avengers, it would be odd if Hulk didn’t play at least some role in Doomsday, considering the importance of its place in the Multiverse Saga. Even if Ruffalo hasn’t been announced as part of the cast, we’re all expecting to see Marvel’s Jade Giant in the upcoming movie.

2) She-Hulk

She-Hulk is another powerful MCU figure who hasn’t been announced as a returning character in Avengers: Doomsday. After making her MCU debut in her own Disney+ series, She-Hulk has been markedly absent from the franchise. As one of the few active heroes in the MCU who has not yet been confirmed to reappear as part of Doomsday‘s cast, many are speculating that the powerful character will make a surprise return in the upcoming Multiverse Saga movie.

1) Scarlet Witch

As one of the most powerful and potentially important characters in the MCU, the Scarlet Witch’s story seemingly being over makes very little sense. Though the Multiverse could easily facilitate her return, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff has not been announced as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU has become known for keeping exciting developments under wraps, and considering Wanda’s status as one of the most complex and powerful figures in the franchise, she’s a likely contender to make a shock return in Avengers: Doomsday.

