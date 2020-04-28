Avengers: Endgame Directors Cut Scene With Black Widow Making the Ultimate Peanut Butter Sandwich

✖

Avengers: Endgame is celebrating its one-year anniversary, which is causing fans to look back at the massive blockbuster. With a runtime of three hours, the film gave fans quite a lot to take in -- but it sounds like a lot of surprising sequences were still left on the cutting room floor. During ComicBook.com's recent Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame, co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that there was a extra footage of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) making the peanut butter sandwich that she eats in Avengers headquarters. Markus then joked that the film should "#ReleaseThePeanutButterSandwichCut".

While it's unclear how extensive the "Peanut Butter Sandwich cut" was, it's interesting to know that Natasha making a sandwich was among the deleted scenes filmed for her. Given how Nat's arc evolves throughout the film, culminating in her sacrificing herself to help the Avengers gain the soul stone, fans would arguably have taken any extra moments with her earlier in the film.

"At the beginning of Endgame, she wants to bring it all back because she feels like it is the strongest emotional connection that she’s ever had in her life," co-director Joe Russo previously explained. "She’s presented with a choice, which is to give her own life to bring everyone else back and she does it. Which [is] the single most heroic moment in the history of the Marvel Universe."

"Obviously, she as a character has a bit more -- she hasn't had a solo movie, there's stories to be told there -- but on her Avengers arc, that moment, we'd set up the math in the first movie," Markus also explained in an interview last year. "Somebody has to die to get the Soul Stone. It's the only way you get it. You need two people who love each other to make the equation work. When we figured out where that five year gap had left all the people, it really had left her at this spot where all she was working for was holding the line, staying on the wall, holding the world together and this was what she would do. There was no question about it. I don't know who told Scarlett [Johansson], it wasn't me."

