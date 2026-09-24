Avengers: Endgame Encore Detail You Missed Dispels Major Loki Rumor & Completely Changes One Character’s Fate

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame Encore.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore has finally begun hitting theaters, and already, it’s confirming some major Avengers: Doomsday details (including some character changes that might prove quite controversial). Earlier this week, leaks of the additional scenes in Endgame Encore began making the rounds online, although, for a time, it wasn’t clear whether they were legitimate or, if they were, whether they encompassed every change being made to the movie. However, the official theatrical release has confirmed that those leaks and rumors following early screenings were true; the movie contains four additional scenes, all happening right at the end of the movie. Three of the four actually take place as mid-credits or post-credits scenes.

Among them, as rumored, are one involving Loki appearing at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s house, one showing Doctor Doom coming to “collect” Bruce Banner, one showing Doom making his mask, and one in which Mobius, Miss Minutes, OB, and Casey are shown in the TVA. The latter had particularly drawn questions, as it seemed to contradict the end of Loki. That is, while Loki could conceivably appear at Steve’s house as a projection while remaining the God of Stories, Mobius’s appearance in the TVA seemed to undermine his conclusion in Loki, wherein he was free of the TVA. Because of that, fans had begun suspecting that this scene might actually take place before the end of Loki season 2. Unfortunately, a blink-and-you-miss-it detail in Endgame Encore proves that’s not the case—and it has massive implications for Mobius’s character arc.

Is Doomsday Completely Changing Mobius’s Fate?

The last time we saw Mobius—before Endgame Encore, that is—he was standing with Sylvie, telling her that he was going to just “let time pass.” The implication was that Mobius was finally free of the TVA, largely because of Loki’s sacrifice, and was now able to live his life the way he wanted. For that reason, fans had argued that Endgame Encore’s post-credits scene at the TVA must come before Loki season 2’s conclusion. That already didn’t make much sense for myriad reasons, but one small detail in Endgame Encore confirms that’s not the case. Namely, in the TVA, a picture of Loki that says “Employee of All Time” is hanging on the wall. Clearly, that suggests Loki is already the God of Stories at this point in the narrative. So, that raises the massive question: Why is Mobius back to work at the TVA?

One could argue that Loki never specifically says Mobius’s time at the TVA is finished, although that was heavily implied by the conclusion of the show; Mobius, like Sylvie, had earned a life uncontrolled by the TVA or anyone else for that matter, and Loki had given up everything to make sure they had that. The fact that Mobius is back at the TVA, even if he is doing so of his own accord and finally has agency (as he seems to, at least based on this one scene), risks seriously undermining Loki’s perfect conclusion. In fact, that isn’t even the only way this could be true, as Loki’s return in Doomsday, which has already begun with his own added scene in Endgame Encore, also runs that risk. As mentioned, though, there are ways for Loki to be in the story without changing his fate in Loki. The same seemingly cannot be said for Mobius.