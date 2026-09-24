Avengers: Endgame Encore Bonus Scenes Explained (How They Set Up Doomsday)

Marvel Studios is luring millions of fans back to theaters to see Avengers: Endgame all over again, to prepare for the release of Avengers: Doomsday. However, the real draw of Avengers: Endgame Encore is the new footage that Marvel has teased. Fans have wondered if it will be old footage that was never seen in the original theatrical film; new footage that helps connect Endgame to Doomsday, or a combination of both. At the very least, fans have been praying that the new footage is worth all the hype it’s gotten.

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The first Avengers: Endgame Encore screenings are now being held, and MCU fans have rushed back to the internet with some big reveals about what’s in the new footage. But just hearing what’s out there isn’t enough: we’re here to explain what Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus scenes really mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how they set up what’s coming in Doomsday.

Endgame‘s Ending Isn’t The End (& Neither Was Loki‘s)

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The original ending of Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) return the Infinity Stones to their proper timelines, and then (somehow) return to the post-WWII era of Earth-616 to live out his days with his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), changing history as we know it. Or did he?

The new Endgame Encore bonus footage reveals that Steve and Peggy Carter’s dance is interrupted by the arrival of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Loki comes dressed in his Time Variance Authority uniform (as seen in his Disney+ series), looking super-serious. Steve looks trepidatious, but it’s clear he and Loki need to talk.

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Based on this scene, and what else we’ve seen from the Avengers: Doomsday trailers, it seems like early rumors and leaks will turn out to be true, and Loki will recruit Steve (and Peggy?) into the fight to stop the collapse of the multiverse. That also leads into a second popular theory that the Doomsday trailer scene of Thor’s reunion with Steve also features Loki, hence Thor’s disbelief. He hasn’t seen his brother since Thanos killed him in Avengers: Infinity War, and knows nothing about the Loki variant who took a heroic turn in Loki and became the God of Stories holding the multiverse together.

To that end: It’s not good that the multiverse is falling apart when Loki is no longer sitting on his godly throne under Yggdrasil, the World Tree. The connection is something that Avengers: Doomsday will definitely need to explain.

The Hulk Gets Recruited For Doomsday

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Bruce Banner/Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day seemed to end with the implication that Banner and Hulk would be sidelined for the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Jean Gray causing a Savage Hulk rampage made Banner willfully submit to being arrested and committed to a holding facility – which is exactly where we find him in one of Avengers: Endgame Encore‘s bonus scenes.

In the scene, Banner is recording a video blog, in which he explains that he’s been living in an underground military complex located two miles beneath the Earth. Banner’s new purpose has been working on a gamma-suppression serum. In the middle of his confessional, Banner’s electronics (including his webcam) go haywire; in the midst of the broken, static-filled visuals we hear Banner being confronted by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Doom proclaims that he has come to “collect” Banner; the Hulk seems to come out, but it’s in vain as Doom teleports them away, leaving a teleportation rune or sigil burned into the floor.

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There have been persistent rumors that Avengers: Doomsday would see Doom gathering a cabal of villains to aid him in his quest to create a new reality. It’s a story arc that correlates to Marvel’s 2015 Secret Wars comic, which sees Doom’s new reality, “Battleworld,” controlled by “Barons.” Those Barons were mostly Marvel villains or villainous variants of characters, such as “Maestro,” an imperial version of Hulk who existed in the Battleworld reality, and hoped to unseat “God-Emperor” Doom.

In the MCU, we’ve heard rumors that Avengers: Doomsday will reveal a moment where Doom unleashes a squad of powerful lieutenants against heroes like the X-Men and Avengers. Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and Magneto have been rumored to be on that villain squad, as have Maestro Hulk and “King Thanos,” an older, future timeline variant of the Mad Titan. This Hulk scene in Endgame Encore now makes that rumor look much truer.

The Marvel Multiverse Collapses (Poor Mobius)

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A final scene directly teases the beginning of Avengers: Doomsday by taking us back to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) from Loki and Deadpool and Wolverine. Our good buddy Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is showing up for another work shift, only this one isn’t like anything that’s described in the TVA Handbook.

Miss Minutes greets Mobius and the other TVA agents by reiterating the TVA’s mission, but when Mobius gets to his management station, the technicians are in a real tizzy. Universes 10005 (the Fox X-Men Universe) and 1127 (some random reality) are colliding in an incursion – and not only that, but they both start attacking one another with missiles. O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) deduces that one Earth is trying to annihilate the other and avoid its own destruction. Before anyone can process that fact, the number of Earths crashing in incursions and being destroyed jumps exponentially, topping out at 3,000 worlds dying in a few instances. And all the TVA can do is watch it happen.

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There have been many rumors about how the TVA will fit into the events of Avengers: Doomsday, but after this Endgame Encore bonus scene, it feels safe to assume that we will see the TVA and key agents like Mobius and O.B. in Avengers: Doomsday. This scene also teases an opening to that film that has been in the rumors and leaks: Namely that we could see iconic franchises like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe being wiped out in Doomsday‘s opening scene, while Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man gets teleported away at the last second by the TVA.

Disney D23 Expo 2026 revealed a set piece that hints at a massive battle being fought at the TVA during Doomsday, one rumored to include a “Multiversal Avengers.” The team would include Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), survivors of the dead worlds (like Tobey’s Spider-Man), and other characters plucked from various Marvel movie timelines (James McAvoy’s Professor X, Michael Fassbender’s Magneto). After seeing these blockbuster-sized upgrades to the TVA sets, we believe it!

That’s what you need to know after seeing Avengers: Endgame Encore (in theaters now), in preparation for Avengers: Doomsday (which will be released on December 18th).