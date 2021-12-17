Sony Pictures is taking things to the next level in a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version. The extended cut, which is swinging back into theaters with 11 minutes of new, never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes, already released a teaser and the first poster featuring Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire). And on Wednesday, Sony dropped a scene from the theatrical re-release showing multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) on an awkward elevator ride with Peter Parker and his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Watch the clip below before Spider-Man: No Way Home returns to theaters on September 2.

While it's unclear what "The More Fun Stuff" is in the extended version, nearly 15 minutes of deleted scenes were to be included on the film's home media release in April before being removed from the disc and digital versions. Deleted scenes included: "Interrogation Scene Extended" (2:25), "Peter Day at Midtown High" (5:25), "Undercroft Montage" (1:35), "Happy's Very Good Lawyer" (1:35), and "The Spideys Hang Out" (4:25), indicating additional footage of the Spider-Trio and attorney Matt Murdock (Daredevil's Charlie Cox).

After Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ended with Peter Parker (Holland) unmasked by The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and framed for murdering Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Spider-Man asks Avenger ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget his secret identity. But when the spell backfires, unwittingly unleashing sinister supervillains from other universes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, three generations of Spider-Men must unite to thwart Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

Sony's and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed nearly $2 billion globally when it opened exclusively in theaters last December, going on to become the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide and the first film of the pandemic era to swing past the $1 billion mark.

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, in theaters September 2. The theatrical cut is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and is available to watch on Starz. Sign up to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home here.