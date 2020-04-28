Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal Details Behind Epic One-Take Ronin Fight

✖

Though most characters underwent massive transformations after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, arguably nobody underwent as massive of a change as one Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Transforming into a sword-wielding assassin named Ronin, the character is introduced after the five-year time jump in a scene where he's mowing down members of the Yakuza. As Joe and Anthony Russo unveiled Monday night, the first shot involved in the sequence was a one-take fight sequence, in the vein of those epic hallway fights from the Marvel shows on Netflix.

The duo first revealed the news on an Instagram Live stream, before following up on Twitter with a behind-the-scenes video of the set-piece where the scene took place. As the Russos say, the production designer team — led by production designer Charles Wood — converted a downtown Atlanta street into Tokyo.

Our insanely talented crew transformed a street in Downtown ATL into Tokyo for this Oner…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/RoCOoBtEgX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

During the director's commentary for Endgame, Joe Russo and screenwriter Stephen McFeely discussed Barton's transformation, saying it was a way for the character to distance himself from the bow-wielding hero he'd previously been known for.

"What's interesting, too, and we haven't talked about this before, is that Clint obviously assumes the identity of Ronin as a way to distance himself from what he is doing. When he is going around the world punishing [people]," Joe explained before co-writer Stephen McFeely continued.

"Meaning he couldn't go around the world doing that as Hawkeye?"

"Yes," Joe continued. "He assumes a new identity. And I would argue as the movie progresses that the two identities start to merge and he's Ronin and Hawkeye. He's got the bow."

