Avengers: Endgame Director Explains Why Hawkeye Assumed Identity of Ronin

Avengers: Endgame is the movie that won’t stop. After beating Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie ever at the box-office, Marvel Studios knew it was time to drop new surprises on fans. And thanks to the film’s director commentary, fans were able to learn a new tidbit about Clint Barton’s part in the massive MCU blockbuster.

Recently, the digital version of Avengers: Endgame went live, and it includes a commentary from directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The writers of the film are also in the track, and it is there the group open up as to why Barton assumed the Ronin alias in this film.

“What’s interesting, too, and we haven’t talked about this before, is that Clint obviously assumes the identity of Ronin as a way to distance himself from what he is doing. When he is going around the world punishing [people],” Joe explained before co-writer Stephen McFeely continued.

“Meaning he couldn’t go around the world doing that as Hawkeye?”

“Yes,” Joe said. “He assumes a new identity. And I would argue as the movie progresses that the two identities start to merge and he’s Ronin and Hawkeye. He’s got the bow.”

As the commentary continues, Joe stresses how the film’s final fight sees Hawkeye marry his two personas. He takes to the fight with both a bow and his sword which represent both Hawkeye and Ronin. His decision to take up Ronin was not done out of Barton’s need to abandon Hawkeye; He simply wanted to distance the good name of Hawkeye from the morally grey crimes he conducted after the Snap. With the Snap gone, it is time for the archer to find his new niche, and fans are hoping Marvel Studios explores that journey with the upcoming Disney+ project Hawkeye.

