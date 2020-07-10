Avengers: Infinity War’s Scarlet Witch Stunt Double Shares Epic Behind-the-Scenes Video

✖

Avengers: Infinity War features many epic battles, including one between Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) in Scotland. Of course, the brunt of the work in scenes such as that one is done by amazing stunt people. In this case, Wanda's stunt double was CC Ice, who started with Marvel doing utility stunts on Captain America: Civil War. She also worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel, and some non-Marvel projects such as HBO's Watchmen, Legion, and Black Lightning. In addition to Infinity War, Ice has also doubled for Olsen on Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming WandaVision. She's also Scarlett Johansson's stunt double in the upcoming Black Widow. This week, Ice took to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes video from her big Infinity War showdown.

"A little throw back to the Avengers: Infinity War Scotland sequence previz: the fight thru the pillars: Wanda vs Proxima! One of my favorite fights with an awesome team!! Fighting against @taijtsu1987. Thank you, @thesamhargrave @moganderton, @jyou10, Danny H, @mhugghins24, and the entire rigging team for keeping us all safe! So proud of Lizzy for training hard with the team and making this scene so amazing on the big screen in the final edit! She rocked it! What an inspiration. Special thank you to Kyle and Anis for all the guidance, patience, and being amazing fight partners as Proxima & Corvus. I will always be grateful to you. ❤️🐱 Love you al," Ice wrote. You can check out the video below:

As for WandaVision, the show was previously rumored to be premiering in December, however, no official date has been announced. In addition to Olsen, the show will star Paul Bettany as Vision, Kat Dennings as Thor's Darcy Lewis, and feature Marvel alum Randall Park as Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased last year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.