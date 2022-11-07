Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Why the Avengers Should Fear Namor

14 years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, Namor the Sub-Mariner will finally be joining the popular franchise. One of the oldest characters in Marvel's library, Namor has been a villain, a hero, and just about everything in-between. When we meet the live-action version in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he'll be acting as an antagonist to the people of Wakanda, and that may eventually put him at odds with the Avengers. That's a conflict they may want to avoid, however, as Namor is unlike any other character we've seen in the MCU to-date.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer and director Ryan Coogler opened up about Namor's MCU debut, and revealed why he makes fo such a terrifying adversary.

"Introducing Namor for us was really an opportunity to introduce another politician, another sovereign ruler of a group of people who represents more than himself," Coogler explained. "[There's] no equal in terms of his capabilities, being able to breathe underwater and breathe at high altitudes and walk around on land. He's incredibly strong, he's as strong as Thor, and if he's around enough water he can be as strong as the Hulk."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore also talked about the dangers of Namor, noting that he isn't fighting for power or global control. Namor simply wants to protect his people, and that makes him a powerful, focused enemy.

"He's not interested in ruing the world for power. He's not interested in money. He's interested in protecting his people," Moore said. "And what's more altruistic than that?"

"Here is a man who believes 100% that he is the hero in his own story," Moore continued. "He doesn't see himself as a villain because in Namor's eyes what he is doing he's doing to protect a people who have already made it through a tragic history."

The MCU's Namor is being played by Tenoch Huerta, who many will recognize from his roles in Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge. He now has the opportunity to be one of the biggest characters in the MCU moving forward.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.