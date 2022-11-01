Namor Gets the Spotlight in New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Featurette

The latest featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever puts Namor in the spotlight. Tenoch Huerta Mejía plays Namor, who is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan are set up as the antagonists in the Black Panther sequel, as Wakanda mourns the death of King T'Challa. Namor has been one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel characters to make their big-screen debut, and it's only fitting that a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featurette talks to the man who brings the Sub-Mariner to life.

"My ancestors would often say... only the most broken people, can be great leaders," Namor says to open the Marvel featurette video. We then get new footage showing Talocan and the society Namor leads. "Introducing Namor was really an opportunity to introduce another sovereign ruler of a group of people," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler says. Producer Nate Moore also adds how Namor was one of Marvel's first superheroes.

"Namor loves his people, and he's gonna protect them, because to be a ruler, you have to serve the people," Huerta Mejía says. The actor adds how Talocan has a deep meaning to him, as part of his personal heritage as a Mexican and as an inhabitant of Mesoamerica. Letitia Wright comments on how Talocan and Wakanda have the same goals but are going about things in very different ways.

Will There Be a Black Panther 3?

Even though we're only a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that hasn't stopped the speculation on a possible Black Panther 3. We know a new character will step into the role of Black Panther, so the larger World of Wakanda will continue to exist in the MCU. However, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed the studio and director Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said in a recent chat with Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Storyline

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Are you ready to see Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. The film premieres in theaters on November 11th.