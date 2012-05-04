Avengers Mystery Army: Evidence It’s The Frost Giants

We keep seeing more footage of Loki's army from various foreign trailers and movie tie-in-toys, but still no one has a definite answer as to who the mysterious army is. One theory that has been popular since the beginning is that Loki's army isn't aliens at all, but rather they are Frost Giants. In some of the images revealed, Loki's army does look a lot like Frost Giants, but in other images not so much. We admit we were very skeptical of the Frost Giants theory, because we were kind of expecting Joss Whedon to show something different than was seen in the Thor movie. However, some recent clues revealed online have us thinking it could very well be Frost Giants after all. In the full credits listing for the Avengers on IMDB, an actor by the name of Darren Kendrick is listed. Mr. Kendrick played a Frost Giant in the Thor movie. In fact, Comicbook.com even interviewed him last year, and asked, "Word is that Loki will be the villain in the upcoming Avengers movie. Do you have any inside scoop on the Avengers?" Darren Kendrick replied, "Well, what you heard, I heard. What you saw, I saw. The only scoop is that I would be working on the Avengers, time will tell. I'll keep you posted."

We've reached out to Mr. Kendrick's management to see if he might be able to talk about his reported role in The Avengers, but we have yet to receive a response. Could it be that he is in fact in The Avengers and is now under a non-disclosure agreement where he can't keep us posted? If he was not in the movie, then more than likely, we might have received a denial of his involvement in the film. Of course, Darren Kendrick could be in The Avengers, but Loki's army might still not necessarily be the Frost Giants. It's always possible that Marvel Studios liked his work in Thor, and they offered him a different role in The Avengers. Since Kendrick was covered in make-up as a Frost Giant, it's not like most viewers would recognize him if he was covered in alien make-up in The Avengers. Still, the whole IMDB thing has us thinking the Frost Giants theory might have some validity.