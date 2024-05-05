Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted Takes Top Spot in Netflix Movie Charts
The Pop-Tart origin story is currently the biggest film on Netflix.
Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld took on double duty both behind and in front of the camera for his latest feature, Unfrosted, a film about the fictional origin of Pop-Tarts. The movie has a who's who ensemble of comedic juggernauts joining Seinfeld in the story. Despite negative reviews from critics and many fans, the all-star comedy cast has helped push Unfrosted to be the biggest film on Netflix over the weekend.
After debuting on Friday morning, Unfrosted has risen to the number one position on the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Unfrosted in the top spot, pushing its way past recent hit Anyone But You, as well as new arrivals like The Judge and Shrek.
It'll be interesting to see how long Unfrosted can hold on to the top spot, and if a potentially negative word of mouth could keep it from having a lengthy run in the rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Unfrosted
"Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. The home of cereal giants Kellogg's and Post becomes a sugar-coated battlefield and an all-out war to reinvent breakfast."
2. The Judge
"Robert Duvall earned his seventh Academy Award nomination for his role as a retired judge on trial for murder in this gripping legal drama."
3. Anyone But You
"At a lavish destination wedding, two singles whose one date ended badly pretend to be a couple to pacify their interfering parents and make his ex jealous."
4. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
5. The Great Wall
"Searching for gunpowder in Song dynasty China, European mercenaries discover an epic war being waged between the country's heroes and savage monsters."
6. Blended
"What's worse than a dreadful blind date between two single parents? Crossing paths once again — but this time at a resort with their kids in tow."
7. The Equalizer
"Retired intelligence operative Robert McCall reluctantly returns to action to protect a young sex worker from the brutal members of the mafia."
8. One More Shot
"Racing against the clock, a Navy SEAL fights his way through an airport siege to protect the one man who can stop a potentially catastrophic explosion."
9. Mortal Kombat
"An MMA fighter unaware of his legendary heritage is recruited by Earth's greatest champions for a high-stakes battle to save the universe from evil."
10. Secrets of the Neanderthals
"Sir Patrick Stewart narrates this archeological documentary featuring expert interviews and recreations of the daily lives of Neanderthals."