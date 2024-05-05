Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted Takes Top Spot in Netflix Movie Charts

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld took on double duty both behind and in front of the camera for his latest feature, Unfrosted, a film about the fictional origin of Pop-Tarts. The movie has a who's who ensemble of comedic juggernauts joining Seinfeld in the story. Despite negative reviews from critics and many fans, the all-star comedy cast has helped push Unfrosted to be the biggest film on Netflix over the weekend.

After debuting on Friday morning, Unfrosted has risen to the number one position on the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Unfrosted in the top spot, pushing its way past recent hit Anyone But You, as well as new arrivals like The Judge and Shrek.

It'll be interesting to see how long Unfrosted can hold on to the top spot, and if a potentially negative word of mouth could keep it from having a lengthy run in the rankings.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!