Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Explains Godzilla's Obsession With Rome

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has proven itself at the box office, hands down. Following its big launch, the MonsterVerse sequel brought the world together with the help of two titans. Kong has a big character arc in the film, and of course, Godzilla gets some good screen time taking on other kaiju. And now, the film's official novelization is delving into the obsession Godzilla has with Rome.

If you have seen Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire, you will know things start off hot. The movie catches up with Godzilla as he takes on a familiar titan in Rome. The all-out brawl shows just how fierce Godzilla has become since we last saw him in Godzilla vs Kong. When the battle is done, Godzilla is seen crying out in victory, and then he goes to nap into the Roman Colosseum.

As it turns out, Rome was chosen specifically by Godzilla as his new home base. The Colosseum may lack the kind of nuclear energy Godzilla's old home base had, but Rome has something else on hand. The nation's ancient architecture reminds Godzilla of his old temple and the society that used to worship him. So while he scouts out a full-time base, Rome and its iconic Colosseum help assuaged his homesickness.

So yes, it is confirmed. Godzilla can be homesick. If that doesn't make you want to weep, what will?

As the MonsterVerse moves forward, we will have to see how Godzilla deals with his base. The leaders in Italy want Godzilla out of the Roman Colosseum, but there is only so much they can do to convince the titan to move. So maybe, the MonsterVerse is going to need to build a Colosseum replica just for Godzilla to nap in somewhere...!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now. You can find the movie's official novelization on Amazon or in print at local bookstores.

