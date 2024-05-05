Garfield Is Already Pulling an Impressive Box Office Haul Globally

While people in the United States were watching The Fall Guy and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace on the big screen this weekend, folks in other countries were lining up to check out the latest movie about everyone's favorite lasagna-loving cast. The Garfield Movie had an impressive opening in Mexico in addition to some countries overseas.

The Garfield Movie made $3.2 million in Spain over five days, $2.2 million in Brazil, $1.6 million in Itlay, and $1.3 million in Peru. As for Mexico, the film took in $8.4 million. The movie opens in the States later this month. "Sony's THE GARFIELD MOVIE opened wide with $22M overseas this weekend in 18 markets on 7,500+ screens," @ERCboxoffice shared on Twitter earlier today. You can check out the post below:

It's lasagna time!



Sony's THE GARFIELD MOVIE opened wide with $22M overseas this weekend in 18 markets on 7,500+ screens.



Mexico ate up the fat cat with a massive $8.4M, Spain $3.2M, while Brazil saw $2.2M.

What Is The Garfield Movie About?

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

In addition to Pratt, The Garfield Movie features a star-studded voice cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove), from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Producers on the film include John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.

Harvey Guillén Talks Playing Odie:

Earlier this year, ComicBook talked to Guillén about playing Odie, and we asked if he'd be talking in the film since Odie never speaks.

"That was my first thing," Guillén said about being offered the role. "'Excuse me. Sorry,'" he recalled. "When they asked me to do Odie, it was shortly after Puss in Boots had come out and they said, 'We love what you did with Perrito, and he's so sweet and kind, and the way he does everything.' I was like, 'Oh, thank you.' And they're like, 'We'd love for you to be Odie.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was like, 'Thank you.' And then I was like, 'Wait, doesn't Odie not talk?' 'Exactly.' And I was like, 'What?' He said, 'We would love for you to convey every kind of emotion that the character would have without saying a word.'"

"And I was like, 'Oh, okay.' He's like, 'We know you can do it because we can do it with words, some are your side already on Puss in Boots, but imagine if you took the words out, and then you just did it without words.' And I was like, 'Okay, yes, yes, I hear you.' And it was a challenge and I loved it because it's so different. Now it's just different from Perrito, different from Gabo [from Wish], from Nightwing [from Harley Quinn], all the voice characters that I've played so far, it's different from all of them. And I like to say we're not playing the same note over and over. And so it was nice and I think people are going to really enjoy it."

The Garfield Movie arrives in theaters on May 24th.