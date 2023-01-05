Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art United Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Marvel Studios is hard at work on their upcoming slate of films that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and end with Thunderbolts. After that, the studio will begin focusing on projects like The Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. If the latter is anything like its comic book counterpart, it'll heavily deal with the multiverse, which means a ton of fan-favorite characters and actors could return. Recently, an unsubstantiated rumor claimed that Hugh Jackman will not only return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, he will also return as the character in Secret Wars. The same rumor also claimed that we will see Tobey Maguire in the same film and that he and Jackman could team up as Wolverine and Spider-Man. As with all things, fans got really excited about the rumor, so much so that one fan created a new design that shows what they could look like teaming up in the upcoming sixth Avengers movie.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a design that shows Maguire and Jackman back to back as their respective Marvel heroes. In the fan art, Wolverine is wearing his classic X-Men movie look while Spider-Man gets a very different costume that resembles the one he wore in the Last Stand storyline from the comics. While this rumor hasn't been confirmed, this fan art sure is an exciting thing to look at. You can check out the fan art below!

Back in 2021, Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the duo teaming up? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!