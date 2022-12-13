Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup

Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.

After several years away from Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty is expected to drop in 2025. The next year, Marvel is planning on releasing Avengers: Secret Wars. Given the back-to-back nature of the releases, some are expecting Kang to be the villain in both, not unlike Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame.

"Yeah, I think this new class of Avengers is quite impressive, you know?" Majors told Somos Geeks. "Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, I mean, just to name a few. I mean, these actresses are the avant-garde of their generation, in the MCU and outside of it."

He later name-dropped Anthony Ramos, who is set to play The Hood in the upcoming Ironheart series as someone he wouldn't mind sharing a scene with.

"You know, there's so many actors who have been enlisted into this MCU team that I...would love to a play with them, you know?" Majors said. "And so I, of course, would love to get busy with them, and and do fight sequences, and tell the story on that scale. So I can't name anybody in particular, but I'm very excited about this new group coming in. And of course if any of the originals want to take a go, I welcome that."

Marvel Studios is seemingly setting Kang up to be the primary villain of its Multiverse Saga, similar to how Thanos was the antagonist behind-the-scenes of the Infinity Saga. Kevin Feige previously spoke to ComicBook.com about Jonathan Majors' role as Kang the Conqueror.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige said. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."