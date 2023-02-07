Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Speaks Out on Kang's Terrifying Introduction in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent its first ten years building towards Thanos, the primary antagonist of the Infinity Saga. Now that Thanos is out of the way, Marvel Studios is propping up Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as someone even more terrifying than the gauntlet-snapping Titan. According to Jeff Loveness, the writer behind both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—Kang was born out of a desire to introduce the scariest Marvel villain possible.

"Jumping off of Loki where he's an unexpected, whimsical kind of character, we just wanted to break expectations in this third movie," Loveness told Variety at the Quantumania red carpet premiere. "I think everyone expected a funnier or goofier Ant-Man villain, so Peyton and I said, 'No, let's put Ant-Man up against the most dangerous villain in the multiverse.'"

He addded, "Let's do the opposite of what you saw in Loki and let's make this the worst of the worst, and there's a reason he's here. Jonathan [Majors] is incredible. I don't think I've seen a screen actor like him in quite some time. The guy nailed every line and I've never had such a thrill writing for an actor like him before."

Majors first appeared as He Who Remains, a variant of the character, in the Loki Season One finale. He'll debut as Kang in Quantumania before serving as the overarching villain of the MCU's fifth storytelling phase.

Here's the description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which enters theaters February 17th.

"In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

