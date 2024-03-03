Babylon Director Reflects on the Financial Disappointment of the Star-Studded Experience

Damien Chazelle had big films such as Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man under his belt before directing Babylon in 2022. The movie had a big budget but ended up flopping at the box office. The movie cost an estimated $80 million but only earned $63.4 worldwide. The film also received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, earning a 57% critics score and a 52% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Chazelle recently opened up about the experience on the Talking Pictures podcast and admitted he's not sure if he'll get another opportunity to make something with that kind of budget again.

"I've kind of had my head in the sand and been sort of busy writing. So, I'll get a taste of how it's changed or not [since Babylon] once I finish this script and try to get it made," Chazelle shared. "I'm in a sort of trepidatious state of mind, but I've no illusions. I'm not going to get a budget of Babylon size any time soon, or at least not on this next one."

"I guess I've learned the hard way that there will be a part of me that's always anxious regardless of whether the previous one worked or not. But certainly, in financial terms, Babylon didn't work at all," he continued. "You try to not have that affect what you're doing creatively, but, at some level, it can't help but affect it. But maybe that's okay? I'm really of mixed mind about it, so I guess I need to try and do what I would have done regardless. And who knows? Maybe I won't be able to get this one made. We'll have to wait and see."

Damien Chazelle Reacts To Babylon's Bad Reviews:

"I don't really pay that much attention to that," Chazelle shared with Insider about the underwhelming reactions to his film. "You know, it's an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes -- once the filmmaker finishes the movie -- the audience's, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone's gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they're all legitimate."

He continued, "It becomes the world's movie, in a way. That's why I sort of don't really believe in -- though I'm fine when people do it -- filmmakers going back and tinkering after the fact and whatnot. I mean, it's fine, but I do think at a certain point, a movie represents a moment in time and a moment in history."

