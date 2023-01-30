Babylon Gets Home Video Release Date

Last year's Babylon from director Damien Chazelle became one of the most divisive theatrical experiences of 2022, with the film earning a home video release date to allow even more audiences to check out the experience. While the film's Digital HD release is right around the corner, audiences who prefer physical media will be able to add the experience to their collection, with that home video release also bringing with it a variety of special features that will dive into the making of the film. Babylon hits Digital HD and Premium VOD on January 31st and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.

Babylon follows an ambitious cast of characters -- The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo), and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, Babylon is a must-see spectacle featuring outstanding work from a world-class cast and filmmaking team. Fans who buy the film on Digital will have access to over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes to further illuminate how the cinematic tour-de-force was brought to life.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon – The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon - Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon - Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

While the film sits at 56% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, critics have had mixed reactions on the experience, but Chazelle fully supports the varied response to the experience.

"I don't really pay that much attention to that," Chazelle shared with Insider of underwhelming reactions to his film. "You know, it's an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes -- once the filmmaker finishes the movie -- the audience's, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone's gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they're all legitimate."

He continued, "It becomes the world's movie, in a way. That's why I sort of don't really believe in -- though I'm fine when people do it -- filmmakers going back and tinkering after the fact and whatnot. I mean, it's fine, but I do think at a certain point, a movie represents a moment in time and a moment in history."

