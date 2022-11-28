New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.

"If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?" Margot Robbie's character asks Diego Calva. "I always wanted to be part of something bigger," he responds. "Something that lasts, that means something." We quickly jump to different shots of Pitt, Robbie, and Calva, chronicling their movements of working their way up the Hollywood ladder. "The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as," Chazelle told Vanity Fair in one of the first interviews for Babylon.

What Is Babylon?

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

"It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again," Chazelle told Vanity Fair. "The thing that they're building is springing back on them and chewing them up."

The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

Babylon is scheduled for wide release on December 23, 2023.