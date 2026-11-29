With the return of the X-Men confirmed and the involvement of Deadpool and Wolverine heavily rumored, it seems like Deadpool & Wolverine may actually be incredibly important to the story of Avengers: Doomsday. While nobody was initially sure whether the R-rated Deadpool threequel would connect to the MCU’s next big crossover, the 2024 film is shaping up to be one of the most important films in the lead-up to Doomsday.

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However, this decision may come with some baggage. It’ll definitely be super cool to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool appear on the big screen alongside the Avengers and the Fantastic Four after all these years. Unfortunately, though, this may canonize one multiversal concept that could complicate things.

Deadpool & Wolverine Introduced Anchor Being, A Concept That Every MCU Project Since Has Ignored

Throughout the MCU’s multiverse, tons of concepts and rules have been introduced, such as Nexus beings, canon events, time slipping, variants, pruning, and more. Since Deadpool & Wolverine was a multiverse story, it got to introduce a concept of its own: anchor beings. As the film explains, each universe has an anchor being, a character so important that, when they die, their universe slowly begins to die with it. According to the TVA, Wolverine was the anchor being of the FOX X-Men universe. So, the TVA offers to transport Deadpool to the Sacred Timeline in order to escape his dying universe. Deadpool refuses, beginning a quest to track down a Wolverine variant, bring him back, and save his universe.

To some, the anchor being concept was clearly a bit of metacommentary that was built into the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool’s universe dying after Wolverine’s death could be read as analogous to the FOX X-Men universe slowly dying after Logan concluded the story of Hugh Jackman’s character. Without the franchise’s most popular actor, a lot of fans lost interest in the cinematic universe, leading to its eventual collapse. The Deadpool films are famous for their metacommentary, meaning that this usage of anchor beings is perfectly in line with what has come to be expected of the series.

To others, the anchor being concept was entirely literal. Some fans began speculating as to who the anchor being of Earth-199999 is, as well as other universes. There were questions regarding how this would play into the plot of Doomsday, as well as other multiverse stories. Could Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch be the anchor being of the MCU? Could Doctor Doom be the anchor being of The Fantastic Four: First Steps universe?

However, it seems like the anchor being concept has been tossed out. No MCU projects since Deadpool & Wolverine have mentioned it, and there have been no hints of the concept returning in Doomsday‘s marketing. While it was a fun idea, it carries a lot of baggage, as it forces every Marvel series to arbitrarily pick a character that it deems most important. This would then lock the MCU into keeping at least one character around forever, meaning audiences would know they’d never die. Anchor beings are a concept best left to Deadpool & Wolverine, and as long as the TVA never mentions them again, MCU viewers will probably forget about it.

Doomsday May Be The Last Opportunity To Reintroduce Anchor Beings

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If there is a way to bring back anchor beings, however, it’s Avengers: Doomsday. While the trailers have revealed that there is an incursion occurring between Earth-199999 and several other universes, we don’t know why yet. It could be that Steve Rogers’ shenanigans at the end of Endgame caused it, or Monica Rambeau’s multiversal move in The Marvels got the ball rolling.

However, it could also be that Tony Stark was the anchor being of the MCU. If this is the case, then his death in Endgame would have started the death of Earth-199999, explaining why the events of Doomsday are occurring only a few years later. Admittedly, it could be fun if the Avengers realize that Victor von Doom is a Tony Stark variant, and that his presence in their universe is the only way to stop the incursion.

If this doesn’t happen, though, it’s safe to say that anchor beings are a defunct concept. It would be odd to reintroduce them in Avengers: Secret Wars after their Doomsday absence, and there are enough rules for the franchise to play around with that anchor beings aren’t really needed. Instead, they should remain in the Deadpool & Wolverine corner of the universe, with anchor beings being retconned out of the MCU.

Do you think anchor beings will return in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!