Christopher Lloyd To Hunt For DeLoreans In Expedition: Back To The Future Series

Back to the Future star, Christopher Lloyd is going hunting for DeLoreans in the new series Expedition: Back to the Future. The series will see Lloyd team up with Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates, for a mission to track down existing versions of the DeLorean DMC-12, the unique 1980s car model that served as the iconic time machine for the Back to the Future trilogy. Expedition: Back to the Future will stream as a four-part series on Discovery+, starting on March 15th. You can watch the first promo for Expedition: Back to the Future by clicking HERE.

Here are the details of Expedition: Back to the Future that EW revealed in its exclusive feature:

As you may know, the main DeLorean rests at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, but as it turns out, the franchise used six other versions. So [Christophger Lloyd and Josh Gates] head out on a quest for the perfect DeLorean time machine, which will be given to Lloyd's partner in time-hopping adventure, Michael J. Fox , to sell at auction to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Along the way — and the way includes L.A., Houston, New York, and Orlando — Gates and Lloyd cross paths with Back to the Future cast members including Fox, Lea Thompson, Donald Fullilove, James Tolkan, and Harry Waters Jr, as well as Bob Gale, who co-wrote the screenplay for Back to the Future with director Robert Zemeckis (and wrote Part II and Part III). They also chat up DeLorean experts, collectors, and Future superfans to learn more about the lore of the legendary ride.

The DMC DeLorean used in Back to the Future was the only automobile produced by John DeLorean's company, Delorean Motor Company (DMC). It was designed by legendary Italian automobile designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, for one of the briefest windows of production (1981 to 1983), with there only being approximately 9,000 DeLoreans produced before DMC filed for bankruptcy in December of 1982. While the car was stunningly distinct with its futuristic sci-fi design (most notably the gull-wing doors that opened upwards instead of outwards), DeLoreans became infamous for their bad builds and poor driving experience.

Thanks to Back to the Future, the DeLorean has achieved major cult status as a collector's item. Current estimations are that there are about 6,000+ models of the car still operating on the road. That's plenty of "treasure" for Expedition: Back to the Future to potentially discover.

Expedition: Back to the Future premieres on Discovery+ on March 15th.