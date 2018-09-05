‘Back to the Future’ Stars Reunite and Visit Biff’s Bistro

Back to the Future trilogy stars Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson reunited at the aptly-named Biff’s Bistro in Downtown Toronto.

Thompson, who played Lorraine, shared a video with Wilson — who played butthead bully Biff — after Thompson and Wilson reunited with Back to the Future co-stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd during Fan Expo Canada over the weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t wait to see who runs this dump,” Wilson says in the video, a callback to his days as notorious Hill Valley tormentor Biff Tannen.

The foursome celebrated the seminal time-traveling comedy film 33 years after the 1985 Robert Zemeckis-directed hit launched a franchise that would endure well into the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Thompson (@lea_thompson) on Sep 2, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

The 79-year-old Lloyd said in recent weeks he would “love” to return to the role of kooky inventor and scientist Doc Emmett Brown if Zemeckis and original screenwriter Bob Gale wanted to continue on with a new story.

“I’d be delighted. I’d love to be in a fourth film, if they could come up with the right idea that extends the story and does it as well as the first three,” Lloyd told the Phoenix New Times.

Another time-hopping trip through time would be dependent upon the Bobs being “excited about doing another episode,” Lloyd said.

“I think, really, the most important thing is if they can come up with the right idea. I think that’s the challenge is to come up with something that really is as good as the originals. I suppose it could happen. I have not heard that they’re looking for that, if they’ve made up their minds… ‘hey, here’s something we could do,’ and they believed in it then they might get going to do it.”

While Lloyd believes Universal backing a reboot is “always possible,” both Zemeckis and Gale have wholly and repeatedly shot down even considering a Back to the Future Part IV.

Zemeckis, who has spent years passing on the idea, dashed hopes most recently when he told Italian site Bad Taste, “There will never, ever be, in the most absolutely way, a Back to the Future 4. There will be no more Back to the Future.”

Wilson himself has long described Back to the Future Part IV as “not happening” in his famous ‘The Question Song,’ which he regularly performs as a catch-all in answering oft-repeated questions about the franchise.