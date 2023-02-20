Back to the Future Cast Reunites for Epic Photos

Lea Thompson shared photos this weekend that saw her reuniting with the cast of Back to the Future, as well as palling around with some Star Trek alumni. The Back to the Future photos in particular have gone viral, showing off a rare reunion of Thompson, Tom Wilson, Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd. Between the series' status as one of the most beloved pop culture creations in the last half-century, and Michael J. Fox's increasingly difficult struggles with Parkinson's Disease, every time Fox and Lloyd get together, the internet tends to collectively lose it...so you can imagine how much fun people are having when you add Biff and Lorraine to the mix.

The Back to the Future cast continue to not just be friendly, but seemingly excited to see each other even after all these years. They may be one of the earliest examples of a cast that really embraced the pop culture convention circuit, while also being a part of something so popular that fans still get excited every time two or more of them are in a room together.

You can see the photos below.

Back to the Future is a franchise that spans three feature films, an animated series, dozens of comics, and a video game that serves as the closest thing fans will ever get to a fourth movie. Writer/producers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis retain creative control over the franchise, and have steadfastly refused to consider any returns to the world of Back to the Future, whether as a sequel or a reboot.

That hasn't dampened fan enthusiasm for the series. It has had numerous reissues on home media, and always remains popular. It continues to sell toys and merch regularly, and Tom Wilson recently sold his VHS copy of the movie for $75,000. Many screenwriters and filmmakers have cited the first Back to the Future as a "perfect" screenplay, and the fact that both Fox and Lloyd became beloved figures in popular culture doesn't hurt its reputation.

These reunions are also special events because of Fox's health issues. Fox has become the most famous Parkinson's patient in the world since he announced his diagnosis back in 1998. The actor and philanthropist announced his retirement from acting in 2020, 30 years after his initial diagnosis and 20 years later than his doctor estimated he would be able to keep working, but he admits that remembering lines has become virtually impossible.

In addition to appearing at conventions and meeting with fans, Fox spends his time writing books and giving interviews, as well as helping to run a nonprofit he founded, which works to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson's and to continue working toward a cure.