Back to the Future VHS Sells for $75,000

Back to the Future is arguably one of the greatest franchises in history and the legacy it leaves is pretty incredible. The film series had two sequels with a bunch of small scaled updates featuring stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As Back to the Future reaches its 36th birthday next month, you'd expect that memorabilia from the film could go for top dollar at an auction, and you'd be right. During an auctioning event organized by Texas-based Heritage Auctions, a sealed copy of a Back to the Future VHS tape that was originally owned by Biff Tannen actor Tom Wilson, was sold for $75,000.

Included with the VHS tape is a note from the actor that: "This is a VHS tape of the first release of Back To The Future, sent to me by the studio at that time. Since I knew that the VHS platform would be around forever, I saved it for later and now I can't find a VCR. Oh well. Enjoy!"

ComicBook.com previously had a chance to discuss why Back to the Future shouldn't be rebooted of receive another sequel with the scribe of all three films. Bob Gale reveals that he thinks it'll be extremely hard to recapture the magic of the first three films due to how detail-oriented the first film was. He also says that due to that reasoning any attempt at a reboot or sequel will be doomed to disappoint.

"The thing that people don't always understand about Back to the Future and what really makes it work, because people say, 'Oh, let's do a time travel series.' Well, okay, time travel series are really hard to pull off," Gale recently explained to ComicBook.com. "Back to the Future works because it's the story of this family, and time travel is an element of it, but you are totally with those characters. It's a terrific dramatization of a moment that every human being has in their life, which is the moment when we're kids and we suddenly realize, 'Oh, my God, my parents were once kids, too.' By the time you're five or six years old, you look at your parents and they're these God-like figures, and they don't age, as far as you can tell. They must have always been there, and then suddenly, by the time you're seven, eight, nine, you suddenly start putting it together, that, 'My parents were once kids.'"

He continued, "That is the power of Back to the Future. It's the human stuff. It's not the logistics of traveling through time because, frankly, you look at a time travel series, both things that they've done on television and things that they've done in comic books, and they fall into this trap of using time travel as a plot mechanism."

The complete Back to the Future trilogy is currently available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD.

What do you think about the VHS selling for that amount? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!