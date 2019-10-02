New Bad Boys for Life Poster Released

It’s been more than 16 years since detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett were seen on the big screen, but they’re finally making their highly-anticipated return to action in a few months. Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have reunited one more time to reprise their fan-favorite roles in the upcoming Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the franchise. They may be a little bit older than before, and quite a lot has changed for both partners, but the first poster for Bad Boys for Life shows that their bond is still as strong as it was in the early days.

The Bad Boys for Life poster was released online Wednesday morning and it shows Mike and Marcus standing side by side once again. With their heads down and guns in hand, both men look ready for the worst, an image that is made even more ominous by the tagline “Ride Together. Die Together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster arrived via a tweet from the official Bad Boys Twitter account, along with the message, “Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Bad Boys for Life – one last ride in theaters January 17th.”

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? #BadBoysForLife – one last ride in theaters January 17th. pic.twitter.com/hhsYncpVDZ — Bad Boys (@BadBoys) October 2, 2019

Joining Smith and Lawrence in the third Bad Boys movie are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paula Nunez. What’s unclear is whether or not Gabrielle Union will return to the franchise on the big screen, as she’s starring in the Bad Boys TV spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, alongside Jessica Alba.

While Michael Bay directed the first two Bad Boys films, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking over the next chapter, with a script from Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis.

What do you think of the new Bad Boys for Life poster? Are you looking forward to the movie when it arrives early next year? Let us know in the comments!

Bad Boys for Life is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.