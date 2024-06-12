Bad Boys Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says a Fifth Movie Is Already Being Discussed

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hit theaters over the weekend, and it had an unexpectedly strong start at the box office. Within its first weekend, the fourth installment to the franchise that began back in 1995 raked in $56 million domestically for a global total of $104.6 million. The film is also faring pretty well on Rotten Tomatoes with a 67% critics score and 97% audience score in addition to an A- CinemaScore in North America. Now, there's already talk of a fifth movie. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Deadline, and revealed another installment is being discussed.

"We've had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I'm sure we'll have conversations this week," Bruckheimer shared. "It happens, I can't give you a specific date," the producer added when asked about his history with box office highs and lows. "I know we've had dips for certain pictures that were sure winners that didn't happen and something else sneaks in there and becomes a huge hit. The audience is there, you just gotta give them something that they want to see. And we don't know what that is, but we do our best efforts."

What Is Bad Boys: Ride or Die About?

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wise-cracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action when they learn that their former captain was posthumously framed for working for a drug cartel, igniting a mission to uncover the truth of the conspiracy to find out who set up their late superior. Not only do they hope to restore the honor of their late captain, but also find out who set him up and who might be putting targets on their backs next.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled all return to star in the fourth entry in the series, which adds Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Bad Boys: Ride or Die also brings back Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

"I'm very excited about this one," Smith revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It's a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it's definitely got some special sauce on it."

"That's the thing that is important [in making] another one: It has to have an emotional base that is interesting and riveting, not just trying to blow some stuff up," Smith explained. "At this point in my life, I need the movies to be about something. Part of why Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship. At the heart of it is love. At the heart of it is a relationship, and it's the kind of relationship that we all wish we had, somebody that will ride or die with us and for us."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in theaters.