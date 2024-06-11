Bad Boys 4: Watch Will Smith Surprise Audiences at Screenings

Will Smith surprised an audience that went out to see his new film Bad Boys: Ride or Die during its opening weekend. May and the Memorial Day weekend underperformed at the box office, but luckily June is getting off to a much better start, thanks in large part to Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The fourth Bad Boys film generated $56 million domestically for a global total of $104.6 million, which already puts it as one of the more successful movies of 2024. With audiences excited for some Bad Boys, Will Smith decided to join them by sneaking into an audience screening.

Will Smith shared a video on Instagram where he surprised a Los Angeles audience that went to see Bad Boys: Ride or Die. As Smith states in the Instagram video, he likes to see his movies during their opening weekend and hide in the audience. "It's a ritual I have. I like to do it when I have a movie come out, Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday. I like going to theaters," he said. He then wears a mask and sits at the top of the theater, filming the audience as they laugh at the jokes in Bad Boys 4. After the movie lets out Smith walks with the crowd out of the theaters, where he removes his mask to make his presence known. He's then swarmed by the crowd and poses for videos and pictures, with one fan giving Bad Boys: Ride or Die a "10 out of 10" rating.

What is Bad Boys: Ride or Die about?

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wise-cracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action when they learn that their former captain was posthumously framed for working for a drug cartel, igniting a mission to uncover the truth of the conspiracy to find out who set up their late superior. Not only do they hope to restore the honor of their late captain, but also find out who set him up and who might be putting targets on their backs next.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled all return to star in the fourth entry in the series, which adds Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Bad Boys: Ride or Die also brings back Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Bad Boys: Ride or Die released in theaters on June 7th.

Photo credit Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures