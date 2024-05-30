Bad Boys: Ride or Die Soundtrack Drops Lead Single: Listen

Listen to "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" and see the track listing for the soundtrack album.

The Bad Boys are back on the beat.

Sony Music Masterworks has released composer Lorne Balfe's lead single from the Bad Boys: Ride or Die soundtrack album, and it remixes Mark Mancina's iconic theme from 1995's Bad Boys (ba-da-da-da-da-daaa!) The 15-track score doesn't drop until June 7 — the same day the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring buddy cop action-comedy hits theaters — but fans can listen to the title track, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," by pressing play below.

"Working with [producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer], [directors] Adil and Bilall is always such a pleasure given their creative input and love for music in general, so when I got the call to return as the composer on Bad Boys: Ride or Die it was a no-brainer," Balfe said in a statement. "Mark Mancina's original theme is instantly recognizable, so it was crucial to use this as the blueprint for the score. I expand on the iconic theme by upping the pace in order to keep up with the action-packed sequences, and quick-witted humor that is seen throughout the film."

Here's the official Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Original Motion Picture Score) tracklisting:

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Sugar Rush Shootout

Basement of the Ocean

Fear is a Tool

Bridge Barrage

Prison Yard Attack

Hacking Howard

Framing The Boys

Flammable Fluid

Finding McGrath

Reggie In Action

Columbian Manicure

Taking Heavies

No More Prayers

Standoff

The Grammy-winning and Emmy-nominated composer returns to the franchise after scoring 2020's Bad Boys for Life. Balfe's credits include the Bruckheimer-produced Top Gun: Maverick, 6 Underground and Ambulance (from original Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director Michael Bay), Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Black Adam, and the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Original Motion Picture Score) is available for pre-order on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer. Bad Boys: Ride or Die — starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano — is playing only in theaters June 7.